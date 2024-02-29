One Step Closer have announced a new album, ‘All You Embrace’ – check out early single ‘Leap Years’

The album is coming in May.
photo credit: Spencer Chamberlain

Hardcore band One Step Closer have announced a new album, ‘All You Embrace’.

The full-length is set for release on 17th May via Run For Cover Records, teased by early single ‘Leap Years’ and accompanied by a North American co-headline tour with Anxious and Koyo.

“I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,” explains vocalist Ryan Savitski. “Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Color You
  2. Leap Years
  3. Blur My Memory
  4. The Gate
  5. Your Hazel Tree
  6. Orange Leaf
  7. Esruc
  8. Slow To Let Go
  9. Topanga
  10. Giant’s Despair
  11. So Far From Me
