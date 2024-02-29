One Step Closer have announced a new album, ‘All You Embrace’ – check out early single ‘Leap Years’

Hardcore band One Step Closer have announced a new album, ‘All You Embrace’.
The full-length is set for release on 17th May via Run For Cover Records, teased by early single ‘Leap Years’ and accompanied by a North American co-headline tour with Anxious and Koyo.
“I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,” explains vocalist Ryan Savitski. “Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be.”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- Color You
- Leap Years
- Blur My Memory
- The Gate
- Your Hazel Tree
- Orange Leaf
- Esruc
- Slow To Let Go
- Topanga
- Giant’s Despair
- So Far From Me