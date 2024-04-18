One Step Closer have shared a new album teaser track, single ‘Orange Leaf’

Hardcore band One Step Closer have released a new single, ‘Orange Leaf’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘All You Embrace’. The full-length is set for release on 17th May via Run For Cover Records, with the band touring the UK this May.

“I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,” explains vocalist Ryan Savitski. “Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

25 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

26 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

27 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room

28 London, UK @ The Dome

29 Southampton, UK @ Papillon