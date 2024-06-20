Wild Beasts’ Tom Fleming is back with a heartfelt new One True Pairing single, ‘Be Strong’

One True Pairing – aka Tom Fleming, formerly of Wild Beasts – has released a new single.

‘Be Strong’ once again sees the songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist working with producer John ‘Spud’ Murphy, following their earlier collabs ‘Frozen Food Centre’ and ‘Mid-Life Crisis’.

“You search the streets, trying every door. All locked,” says Tom. “The cold night stretches out ahead, utterly indifferent to you. Everything has fallen silent and everyone has gone. To gather up all the things that led here would take forever, but you have to do it.

“This song is for Jenny, who showed me that true strength is in tenderness and brute force is worthless. It’s a gentler song for sure but it’s heartfelt and means a lot to me. A love song. Things can change.”

Check out the new single below.