oreglo have dropped their debut EP ‘Not Real People’

London-based band oreglo have unveiled their debut EP ‘Not Real People’.

The EP draws inspiration from a wide range of musical styles, reflecting the band’s eclectic upbringing in the British capital. oreglo have crafted a sound that incorporates elements from rock anthems to dance music, creating a unique sonic landscape that represents their experiences as young Londoners.

Discussing the EP, oreglo explain: “‘Not Real People’ is a representation of our collective experiences as young people in London. It takes inspiration from all the sounds and people we have grown up with, from rock anthems to a steppers bounce; it tackles themes of alienation in an endlessly changing city as well as the realisation of identity that forms as we traverse through adolescence.”

To support the release of ‘Not Real People’, oreglo have announced a headline show in London this September at Lower Third. The performance will cap off a busy summer for the band, who are set to appear at several festivals across the UK and Europe, including Stones Throw Festival, Cross The Tracks, Love Supreme, and We Out Here, among others.