oreglo announce debut EP, ‘Not Real People’

London-based oreglo have announced their signing to Brownswood Recordings, coupled with the upcoming release of their debut EP ‘Not Real People’, set to drop on 5th July. They have also unveiled their latest single ‘peck’.

The band describes their new track as being about “the feeling of being pecked on the cheek by a crush. On the outside you’re trying to play it cool but on the inside your feelings are exploding.”

‘Not Real People’ also features earlier released singles ‘levels’ and ‘J.A.C.K.’, along with four new tracks including ‘comet’ featuring London-based singer-songwriter Bel Cobain. The band shares, “Not Real People is a reflection of our growth from adolescence into adulthood living in London. Our feelings of alienation, identity and love. Sonically this EP represents our exposure and interests in all genres.”

This summer, oreglo will perform at various festivals across the UK and Europe. The dates in full read:

MAY

25 Stones Throw Festival, Newcastle Coastline

26 Cross The Tracks, London

JULY

5 Love Supreme, Glynde Place

AUGUST

17 We Out Here, Dorset

31 Jazz In The Park, Romania

NOVEMBER

15 Supersonic Amsterdam