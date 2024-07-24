Orla Gartland has announced her second album, ‘Everybody Needs A Hero’

Orla Gartland has announced her second studio album ‘Everybody Needs A Hero’.

Set for release on 4th October via her own label New Friends, it was produced between Gartland’s London studio and Middle Farm Studios in Devon. She’s also shared new single ‘The Hit’.

“‘The Hit’ taps into the good and bad of feeling deep empathy for another, when you’re so close to somebody that you take on their struggles and start to become the same person,” Gartland explains. “It’s like a voodoo doll thing… you’re so connected it hurts. It’s a nice gesture, because you’re admitting you care about that person so much that when they’re in pain you feel it too, but there’s a point that it can go too far and that’s just not healthy or sustainable.”

‘Everybody Needs A Hero’ also features previously-released singles ‘Little Chaos’, ‘Mine’, ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’.

Gartland has also not long revealed her first headline tour of North America, taking place in November 2024. The thirteen-date tour includes stops at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and LA’s Troubadour, with all but one date selling out on the first day of sale.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

7 Cafe 939, Boston, MA

8 Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

9 Atlantis, Washington, DC

11 Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA

13 Bar Le Ritz, Montreal, QC

15 Garrison, Toronto, ON

16 Third Man Records, Detroit, MI

17 Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

21 Polaris Hall, Portland, OR

22 Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

23 Barboza, Seattle, WA

25 Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

26 Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA