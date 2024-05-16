Orla Gartland has released a 10/10 new single about not holding back, ‘Little Chaos’

Orla Gartland has released a new single, ‘Little Chaos’.

The track – which she describes as “a love song, a giant surrendering” – arrives via her own label New Friends, and follows on from her debut album ‘Woman On The Internet’.

Orla explains: “I think a lot about how to move through the world alongside a partner and for a long time I wanted to show up in relationships as easy-going & palatable, never taking up too much space – now I can’t think of anything worse. I can be loud, funny, clumsy, loyal, intelligent, annoying, caring, angry; this song is about showing up as all of it, all at once. I think dropping the act and showing your true self feels like the most vulnerable thing you can do.”

Check out the new single below.