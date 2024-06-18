Orla Gartland has released her vulnerable new single, ‘Mine’

Orla Gartland has released a new single, ‘Mine’.

The track arrives via her own label New Friends, and follows on from both recent drop ‘Little Chaos’, and her debut album ‘Woman On The Internet’.

She says: “‘Mine’ is by far the most vulnerable song I’ve written to date – putting it out feels a little scary but also hugely important to me. It tells a fragmented story of an experience that really affected my relationship with intimacy and how that stayed with me throughout relationships that followed.

“I wanted to give the lyrics on this song space to breathe so we kept the production super minimal on this track; live vocal & guitar and a super beautiful, haunting 4-piece string part. This was my first time recording real strings on a song of mine and for me they bring even more emotional depth to the track. I’m really proud of this song and whilst I hope in a way that no one relates to it, I hope it can bring comfort and hope to anyone who does.”

