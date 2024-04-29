Orlando Weeks announces new album ‘LOJA’ featuring lead single with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale

Orlando Weeks is set to release a new album titled ‘LOJA’, available digitally from June 6th, with physical formats set to arrive on August 23rd via Fiction Records.

‘LOJA’ is introduced by the lead single ‘Dig’, featuring Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg, accompanied by a video directed by Matt Harris-Freeth.

Orlando describes ‘Dig’ as an “under your breath half-argument, the kind that only ever happens in public.” He explains it as a kind of disagreement that oscillates between an emotional outpouring and an exposed internal monologue. “‘Dig’ is a tit for tat exchange,” he continues, “where long worn-out promises are remade and road weary offences retaken”

The album ‘LOJA’ encapsulates a significant move from London to Lisbon, reflecting a shift in Orlando’s life and music. “The great change in our lives was that we left London and moved to Lisbon,” he explains, “and the record definitely has elements of being a love letter to the place that we now call home. But I think the move provided a stirring of the waters. It threw up an awful lot of stuff and it gave us perspective and hindsight because suddenly there was distance. You can re-evaluate the things you were too close to, those things that there was no point spending time thinking about because it was the day-to-day bubble you were in.”

You can read a full interview with Orlando for our latest Dork Mixtape cover feature here.

Recorded in thirteen days at Chale Abbey Studios on the Isle of Wight with producer Sergio Maschetzko and collaborator David Granshaw, ‘LOJA’ also features contributions from members of Orlando’s live band (Sami El-Enany, William Doyle, Alexander Painter and Luca Caruso).

The album’s release coincides with a special residency at The Copeland Gallery, London from June 6th-9th. During this event, Orlando will exhibit his artwork by day and perform tracks from ‘LOJA’ by night.

The complete tracklist for ‘LOJA’ reads:

1. ‘Longing’

2. ‘Best Night’

3. ‘Wake Up’

4. ‘Dig’ featuring Rhian Teasdale

5. ‘You & The Packhorse Blues’

6. ‘Good To See You’

7. ‘My Love Is (Daylight Saving)’

8. ‘Please Hold’

9. ‘Sorry’

10. ‘Tomorrow’

11. ‘Beautiful Place’