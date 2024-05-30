Orlando Weeks has shared a new single, ‘Good To See You’

Orlando Weeks has released a new track from his upcoming album.

‘Good To See You‘ is the latest cut from ‘LOJA’, available digitally from 6th June, with physical formats set to arrive on 23rd August via Fiction Records. ‘LOJA’ was introduced a few weeks ago by the lead single ‘Dig’, featuring Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg.

Orlando says of the new track: “Absence makes the heart grow fonder… Or it gives everyone longer for their anxieties to fester and balloon. I suppose this is a song about giving enough rope.”

Check it out below.

The album ‘LOJA’ encapsulates a significant move from London to Lisbon, reflecting a shift in Orlando’s life and music. “The great change in our lives was that we left London and moved to Lisbon,” he explains, “and the record definitely has elements of being a love letter to the place that we now call home. But I think the move provided a stirring of the waters. It threw up an awful lot of stuff and it gave us perspective and hindsight because suddenly there was distance. You can re-evaluate the things you were too close to, those things that there was no point spending time thinking about because it was the day-to-day bubble you were in.”

You can read a full interview with Orlando for his Dork Mixtape cover feature here.