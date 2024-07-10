Orlando Weeks has booked a new UK tour in support of latest album ‘Loja’

Orlando Weeks has revealed plans for a UK headline tour this autumn.

The former Maccabees frontman will embark on an eight-date tour across the UK, beginning on 24th September in Newcastle. The tour will visit cities including Manchester, Norwich, Leeds, Bristol, and Southampton, before concluding in Brighton on 4th October. A London show is also scheduled for 3rd October.

The dates are in support of ‘Loja’, Weeks’ latest album, which was released in June via Fiction Records. The 11-track record was written during Weeks’ relocation from London to Lisbon and features the single ‘Dig’, a collaboration with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale.

Orlando says, “LOJA has been out for a few weeks now and after the joy and privilege of the Copeland Gallery residency, I’m very excited to be taking LOJA’s music on the road. I’ll also be playing songs from all sorts of long-ago and not so long-ago chapters. Can’t wait.’’

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10am BST on Friday, 12th July.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

24 Newcastle, The Cluny

25 Manchester, Band on the Wall

26 Norwich, Arts Centre

27 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

28 Bristol, Thekla

OCTOBER

2 Southampton, Papillon

3 London, Islington Assembly Hall

4 Brighton, St. George’s Church