Orville Peck’s new video for ‘Death Valley High (Feat. Beck)’ features both Gigi Goode and Sharon Stone

Country music star Orville Peck has unveiled his latest single, ‘Death Valley High (Feat. Beck)’.

The track is the newest offering from his forthcoming duets album ‘Stampede Vol. 2’, following Peck’s recent collaboration ‘Midnight Ride’, which featured pop icon Kylie Minogue and producer Diplo.

‘Stampede Vol. 2’ is set for release on 2nd August, serving as a follow-up to the first volume which was released in May. The initial instalment boasted an impressive roster of collaborators, including Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bu Cuaron.

The new single is accompanied by a music video starring drag queen Gigi Goode and actor Sharon Stone – check it out below.