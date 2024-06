Orville Peck has shared his new single ‘Midnight Ride’.

The track is a collaboration with Kylie and Diplo, and was debuted during Kylie’s headline set at Out Loud Festival at WeHo Pride earlier this month, where Peck appeared as a surprise guest.

It’s an early cut from Peck’s upcoming ‘Stampede’ album, and his first new release since ‘Stampede Vol. 1’ – a collection of duets that features Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus and more.

Check it out below.