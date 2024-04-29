Orville Peck’s new album ‘Stampede Vol. 1’ will feature Elton John, Noah Cyrus and more

Orville Peck has unveiled details about his upcoming duets album, ‘Stampede Vol. 1’, scheduled for release on 10th May via Warner Records.

‘Stampede Vol. 1’ sees Peck collaborating with a roster of star names including Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bu Cuaron. This project also includes Peck’s earlier collaboration with Willie Nelson on the track ‘Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other’. The release follows his 2022 sophomore album, ‘Bronco’.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Peck will be recognized at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on 11 May. He is set to receive the Vito Russo Award, an accolade given to an LGBTQ media professional who has significantly promoted LGBTQ acceptance.

You can check out a teaser for ‘Stampede Vol. 1’ below.