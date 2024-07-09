Our Girl have announced thieir new album, ‘The Good Kind’, and shared latest single, ‘Something About Me Being a Woman’

Our Girl have announced their new album ‘The Good Kind’, set for release on 8th November via Bella Union. The announcement comes with the release of their new single ‘Something About Me Being a Woman’, following the previously released track ‘Relief’.

‘The Good Kind’ explores themes of sexuality, relationships, community, and illness, and was produced by John Parish, Fern Ford, and the band’s own Soph Nathan.

Commenting on the new single, Soph explains: “This song felt like the perfect place to put a lot of frustration after running out of patience with someone who wasn’t treating me very well. I think it’s important to give people the benefit of the doubt, but in this case it went too far, and I got tired of dealing with someone else’s preconceptions, and how they think they’re entitled to treat me. A big theme of this album is making the best of things. It’s a loving record, but in this song I just wanted to let the frustration out.”

The album’s creation was not without its challenges. After initial recording sessions at Rockfield Studios, the band felt something was missing. They spent six weeks with Soph’s The Big Moon bandmate Fern Ford at her home studio, reworking the material. Nathan reflects on this process: “I couldn’t quite believe it. I felt a freedom I hadn’t experienced before. Fern really made that space for us and it was a real relief to be able to take the reins together”.

The album features collaborations with other musicians, including Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, who contributed to the title track. Nathan’s partner and friends, including Marika Hackman and Art School Girlfriend, also lent their voices to ‘Relief’.

Following recent sold-out shows at The Lexington and Omeara, Our Girl have announced an extensive UK tour for late 2024 and early 2025, including their largest headline show to date at London’s Village Underground in February 2025.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER 2024

27 YES (Pink Room), Manchester, UK

28 King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK

29 Three Tanners Bank, North Shields, UK

30 Yellow Arch, Sheffield, UK

DECEMBER 2024

4 Portland Arms, Cambridge, UK

5 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK

6 Dareshack, Bristol, UK

7 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK

FEBRUARY 2025

5 Papillon, Southampton, UK

6 Village Underground, London, UK

7 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

8 The Bodega, Nottingham, UK