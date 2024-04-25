Our Girl are teasing their second album with early single ‘Relief’

Our Girl have signed to Bella Union for their upcoming second album.

The full-length is due later this year, and is teased by the London-based trio’s new single ‘Relief’ as well as a handful of live shows.

Commenting on the track, Soph Nathan says: “This is a love song to queer people having a hard time of it. It takes time to unlearn things we were taught to believe, and to feel wholly proud in the face of people and expectations that are often working against you. This song is about my experience of moving through that, and celebrating how I feel now.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

03 Guildford – Boileroom (with The Orielles)

04 Southampton – Wanderlust Festival

16 Brighton – The Great Escape

JUNE

05 London – The Lexington (headline show)