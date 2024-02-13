Manchester’s Outbreak Fest has announced Have Heart as the final headliner for 2024

Manchester’s Outbreak Fest has announced Boston hardcore pioneers Have Heart as the final headliner for its 2024 edition, marking the band’s exclusive European performance for the year.

The festival, a cornerstone of the UK’s hardcore and punk scene, will welcome a diverse lineup from 28th to 30th June at the city’s Bowlers Exhibition Centre, with Have Heart topping the bill on Saturday.

Have Heart, known for their influential role in the hardcore scene and their seminal album ‘Songs To Scream At The Sun’, disbanded in 2009 after leaving a lasting mark with their music. After their brief reunion in 2019, the upcoming appearance at Outbreak Fest 2024 offer fans on this side of the pond a rare opportunity to experience the band’s dynamic live performance.

The festival, celebrating its growth and evolution over 14 years, will feature a mix of genres and acts, including Action Bronson, Basement, and American Football, who will perform their iconic self-titled debut in full.

The lineup for Outbreak Fest 2024 spans across the spectrum of contemporary culture, showcasing acts like Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Poison The Well, and more. It aims to reflect the eclectic tastes of its audience, with a program that includes both legendary and emerging talents in alternative music.

Tickets for Outbreak Fest 2024 are now available, offering full weekend passes as well as single-day options. The full line up so far reads:

FRIDAY

ACTION BRONSON

JPEGMAFIA

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES

THE GARDEN

REDVEIL

MAVI

KING ISIS

SATURDAY

HAVE HEART

BASEMENT

TOUCHE AMORE

SHOW ME THE BODY

BALANCE AND COMPOSURE

POISON THE WELL

CHAT PILE

CEREMONY

NOTHING (‘Guilty of Everything’ 10 year anniversary)

HIGHER POWER

GLARE

MINDFORCE

JIVEBOMB

BIB

BODYWEB

BUG BATH

CRUSHED

DYNAMITE

K U T E

PERP WALK

PLASTICS

SPEEDWAY

SPITE HOUSE

STIFF MEDS

TAQBIR

THIRDFACE

TRUTH CULT

WRONG MAN

SUNDAY

AMERICAN FOOTBALL (‘American Football’ 25 year anniversary)

SOCCER MOMMY

THURSDAY

HOT MULLIGAN

JOYCE MANOR (‘Never Hungover Again’ 10 year anniversary)

MOVEMENTS

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

