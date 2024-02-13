Manchester’s Outbreak Fest has announced Have Heart as the final headliner for 2024

Manchester’s Outbreak Fest has announced Boston hardcore pioneers Have Heart as the final headliner for its 2024 edition, marking the band’s exclusive European performance for the year.
The festival, a cornerstone of the UK’s hardcore and punk scene, will welcome a diverse lineup from 28th to 30th June at the city’s Bowlers Exhibition Centre, with Have Heart topping the bill on Saturday.
Have Heart, known for their influential role in the hardcore scene and their seminal album ‘Songs To Scream At The Sun’, disbanded in 2009 after leaving a lasting mark with their music. After their brief reunion in 2019, the upcoming appearance at Outbreak Fest 2024 offer fans on this side of the pond a rare opportunity to experience the band’s dynamic live performance.
The festival, celebrating its growth and evolution over 14 years, will feature a mix of genres and acts, including Action Bronson, Basement, and American Football, who will perform their iconic self-titled debut in full.
The lineup for Outbreak Fest 2024 spans across the spectrum of contemporary culture, showcasing acts like Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Poison The Well, and more. It aims to reflect the eclectic tastes of its audience, with a program that includes both legendary and emerging talents in alternative music.
Tickets for Outbreak Fest 2024 are now available, offering full weekend passes as well as single-day options. The full line up so far reads:
FRIDAY
ACTION BRONSON
JPEGMAFIA
FLATBUSH ZOMBIES
THE GARDEN
REDVEIL
MAVI
KING ISIS
SATURDAY
HAVE HEART
BASEMENT
TOUCHE AMORE
SHOW ME THE BODY
BALANCE AND COMPOSURE
POISON THE WELL
CHAT PILE
CEREMONY
NOTHING (‘Guilty of Everything’ 10 year anniversary)
HIGHER POWER
GLARE
MINDFORCE
JIVEBOMB
BIB
BODYWEB
BUG BATH
CRUSHED
DYNAMITE
K U T E
PERP WALK
PLASTICS
SPEEDWAY
SPITE HOUSE
STIFF MEDS
TAQBIR
THIRDFACE
TRUTH CULT
WRONG MAN
SUNDAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL (‘American Football’ 25 year anniversary)
SOCCER MOMMY
THURSDAY
HOT MULLIGAN
JOYCE MANOR (‘Never Hungover Again’ 10 year anniversary)
MOVEMENTS
MANNEQUIN PUSSY
