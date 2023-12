Outbreak Festival has confirmed Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA, Basement and more for 2024

Outbreak Festival has confirmed its line-up for 2024.

The event will be headlined by Basement, with the first announcement also including further sets from Soccer Mommy (pictured), JPEGMAFIA, Thursday, Mannequin Pussy, Poison The Well, Ceremony and more.

The festival will take place from 28th-30th June at Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester.

The full line-up reads:

FRIDAY

JPEGMAFIA

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES

THE GARDEN

REDVEIL

MAVI

KING ISIS

SATURDAY & SUNDAY (Alphabetical)

BASEMENT

ANGEL DU$T

BALANCE AND COMPOSURE

BIB

BUG BATH

CEREMONY

CHAT PILE

CRUSHED

END IT

FIDDLEHEAD

GLARE

GOUGE AWAY

HARMS WAY

HIGHER POWER

HOT MULLIGAN

INCENDIARY

JIVEBOMB

JOYCE MANOR (‘Never Hungover Again’ 10 year anniversary)

MAGNITUDE

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

MINDFORCE

MODERN COLOR

MOVEMENTS

NEVER ENDING GAME

NOTHING (‘Guilty of Everything’ 10 year anniversary)

POISON THE WELL

SHOW ME THE BODY

SOCCER MOMMY

STIFF MEDS

SWEET PILL

TEENAGE WRIST

THE HOTELIER (Home, Like Noplace Is There 10 year anniversary)

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE

THIRDFACE

THURSDAY (‘War All The Time’ & ‘Full Collapse’ set)

TOUCHE AMORE

BODYWEB

DEMONSTRATION OF POWER

DESPIZE

DYNAMITE

HELLBOUND

IMPUNITY

K U T E

KILLING ME SOFTLY

NOTHIN’ BUT ENEMIES

PERP WALK

SPEEDWAY

SPITE HOUSE

SPLIT CHAIN

TRUTH CULT

WRONG MAN