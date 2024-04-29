Overmono announce ‘Pure Devotion’ headline tour for autumn 2024

Overmono have announced their ‘Pure Devotion’ headline tour set for Autumn 2024.

The tour is scheduled to start on 4th October and follows a jam-packed summer of festival appearances, including Reading & Leeds, Melt!, and Sziget.

Tickets for the ‘Pure Devotion’ tour are set to go on sale on 3rd May at 10 AM local time.

The headline tour dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

4 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

5 – The Opera House, Toronto, ON

11 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

16 – Club Quattro, Osaka, Japan

18 – O-East, Tokyo, Japan

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Overmono’s latest release, their edit of The Streets’ track ‘Turn The Page’. The track, a staple in their recent live performances, has been a highlight in their sets across various prestigious venues and festivals.

Brothers Tom and Ed Russell, the minds behind Overmono, first introduced their rendition of ‘Turn The Page’ at the 2022 Lost Village Festival. Since then, the edit has gained significant traction, featuring in notable performances such as their debut at Coachella, a viral set on Boiler Room, and a recent sold-out show at The Roundhouse in London.

The release follows a year after their acclaimed debut album, ‘Good Lies’, and continues to cement Overmono’s reputation for delivering compelling electronic music that resonates both on and off the dance floor.