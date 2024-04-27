Overmono have officially released their long-awaited edit of The Streets’ ‘Turn The Page’

Overmono have officially released their eagerly anticipated edit of The Streets’ classic, ‘Turn The Page’. The track, a staple in their recent live performances, has been a highlight in their sets across various prestigious venues and festivals.

Brothers Tom and Ed Russell, the minds behind Overmono, first introduced their rendition of ‘Turn The Page’ at the 2022 Lost Village Festival. Since then, the edit has gained significant traction, featuring in notable performances such as their debut at Coachella, a viral set on Boiler Room, and a recent sold-out show at The Roundhouse in London.

This release follows a year after their acclaimed debut album, ‘Good Lies’, and continues to cement Overmono’s reputation for delivering compelling electronic music that resonates both on and off the dance floor.