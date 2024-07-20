Overmono have shared a new single, ‘Gem Lingo (ovr now)’, featuring Ruthven

Overmono have released their new single ‘Gem Lingo (ovr now)’, featuring vocals from Ruthven.

The single has already garnered significant attention from fans, accumulating over 300,000 views across various YouTube and SoundCloud rips since its first play during Overmono’s set on The Lot Radio with Fred Again… and Lil Yachty.

‘Gem Lingo (ovr now)’ follows the duo’s recent release of their version of The Streets’ ‘Turn The Page’. The brothers, Tom and Ed Russell, have had a busy summer, collaborating with designer Matthew Williams to curate the 1017 ALYX 9SM launch for Paris Fashion Week, marking their second partnership since the 2023 Givenchy Fall/Winter show.

Overmono have also announced their 2024 Pure Devotion World Tour, which includes sold-out all-day events in Bristol and Manchester, as well as headline shows in Brooklyn, Toronto, London, Osaka, and Tokyo. The duo are set to perform at several major festivals, including Reading & Leeds, Melt!, Roskilde, Sziget, and HARD Summer.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

28 Prospect, Bristol, UK

OCTOBER

4 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

5 The Opera House, Toronto, ON

11 O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

12 The Warehouse Project, Manchester

16 Club Quattro, Osaka, JP

18 O-East, Tokyo, JP

AUGUST 2024

2 Osheaga, Montreal

4 HARD Summer, Los Angeles

8 Oya, Norway

9 Way Out West, Sweden

10 Flow, Finland

11 Boardmasters, UK

12 Sziget, Hungary

16 Pstereo, Norway

17 Lowlands, The Netherlands

18 Pukkelpop, Belgium

24 Reading Festival, UK

25 Leeds Festival, UK

29 TODAYS, Italy

30 Kalorama, Spain

31 Kalorama, Portugal