Overmono
have announced their second album ‘Pure Devotion’,
which lands on 7th August via XL Recordings.
The duo’s follow-up to 2023 debut ‘Good Lies
’ arrives alongside new single ‘Lockup’,
a bruising but euphoric track built from pounding basslines, tender synth chords and a sample of cult Birmingham post-punk band Fast Relief.
Named after the live events series the pair launched in 2024, ‘Pure Devotion’ sees brothers Tom
and Ed Russell
using synths from the 70s and 80s, old tannoy and train announcement speakers, tape experiments and even an oven-baked crash cymbal covered in coffee grounds, crisps and vinegar.
The record also features appearances from British poet John Joseph Holt, Kindora and Ruthven across its 11 tracks, with Overmono describing it as an album that chooses “emotion over desensitisation” and “craft over efficiency”.
Speaking about the record, the duo said: “For us, making music has always been about having fun. being in the studio together, having a laugh. a never ending process of exploring new ways of making tunes.”
They added: “With this album we wanted to try make something that captured the physical space of our studios,” before detailing the various speaker experiments, tape manipulation and blown-out equipment used throughout the sessions.
“Endless appreciation to everyone who takes the time to listen,” they continued. “We made it for you.”
The announcement also comes with news of Overmono’s biggest London headline show to date, taking place at the Old Royal Naval College
on the same day the album drops. Festival appearances at Primavera Sound
, We Love Green
, Down The Rabbit Hole
and Lost Village
are also lined up across the summer.