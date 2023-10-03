Palace have announced a new EP, ‘Part II – Nightmares & Ice Cream’.

It follows on from their recent drop ‘Part I – When Everything Was Lost’ from earlier this year, and is set for release on 5th December. They’ve also shared teaser track ‘Rabid Dog’.

“‘Rabid Dog’ is about realising that our inner child is always present and part of us,” lead singer Leo Wyndham explains. “In fact, we are still that person, we’re all just older and the vulnerable child is very much still there.”

Of the EP, he adds: “‘Nightmares & Ice Cream’ is another snapshot of life and moments of the past year. It’s Part II of the journey, and one that’s felt very significant. It’s a hazy chapter of intense reflection to past events, but also a sort of purgatory where we stumble forward, stunned, trying to find some kind of grip on reality.”

Check out the new single below.