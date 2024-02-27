Palace have booked a new UK tour for November

Palace have booked a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of their recently-announced fourth studio album, ‘Ultrasound’. The record is set for release on 5th April, and follows on from their recent EPs ‘Part I – When Everything Was Lost’ and ‘Part II – Nightmares & Ice Cream’.

While writing the first batch of songs for the album, frontman Leo Wyndham’s partner suffered a late miscarriage. “It was incredibly hard to comprehend what had happened, how to deal with it and how to move forward,” he explains. “The album is the journey of that experience – starting with a loss, then a period of processing, and then finally acceptance, release and growth. And being in awe of women within that. Their dignity, strength and courage in how they can deal with these things that feel beyond a man.”

Check out recent single ‘Bleach’ below; the tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

21 GLASGOW, SWG3 Galvanizers

22 LEEDS, Project House

23 MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

27 BRISTOL, O2 Academy

29 BIRMINGHAM, Birmingham Town Hall

30 LONDON, Eventim Apollo