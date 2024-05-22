Pale Waves are back! Back!! Back!!! And they’re playing Dork’s Night Out at London’s The 100 Club this Friday

Photo credit: Kelsi Luck

Pale Waves are kicking off a brand new era, and they’re firing the starting gun with a super-up-close-and-personal headline show at Dork’s Night Out this Friday (24th May).

Returning to London’s iconic 100 Club we’re finally able to tell you the worst kept secret on Planet Pop – our mysterious headliners ‘Perfume’ were indeed Heather, Ciara, Hugo and Charlie all along. We still can’t tell you much about what they have planned over the next few months – and blimey, do they have things planned – but we can confirm they’ll be playing new music for the very first time, alongside all the Pale Waves bangers your heart desires. You don’t get fresher than that.

They’ll be supported on the night by special guests and buzzy upstarts daydreamers, who you may already be familiar with thanks to their actually-quite-viral breakthrough track ‘Call Me Up’ and just dropped new single ‘Beach House’. Two exciting bands in one night. We don’t do things by halves.

If you want to avoid unwanted jealousy as the odd ones out when the show is forced to go on without you, you can take the easy way out and book limited final tickets now via DICE and WeGotTickets. Those last few on sale are sure to go quickly. And yes, all those song titles we worked into that sentence make a lot more sense now, don’t they? 

