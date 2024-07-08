DORK RADIO

Pale Waves are the special guests on the latest edition of Down With Boring

We're back with the three-and-a-half times Dork cover stars.

This week’s edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show-slash-thingy Down With Boring is back after a short hiatus, featuring special guests Pale Waves, when it broadcasts tonight (Monday 8th July).

Back on the road to a new album, we caught up with the three-and-a-half times Dork cover stars when they launched their brand new era at Dork’s Night Out a few weeks back. Elsewhere on the latest DWB, we’ve new music from Fontaines D.C., Charli xcx, Welly and more.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm BST. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple PodcastsSpotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm BST on Dork Radio.

