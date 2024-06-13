Pale Waves have dropped their new single, ‘Perfume’, and announced their fourth album, ‘Smitten’

Pale Waves have returned with a new single, and news of their fourth album.

Fresh after making their not-so-secret comeback at Dork’s Night Out last month, the band have finally revealed their brand new track, ‘Perfume’, and announced that their latest full-length ‘Smitten’ will follow on 20th September via Dirty Hit.

Speaking about the new track, Heather Baron-Gracie explains: “’Perfume’ is the perfect introduction into the new world we’ve created. It’s queer, feminine and romantic and it encapsulates the essence of ‘Smitten’.”

The album was written between the US and UK over a two year period. Heather shares: “I found myself writing about not just a certain time period, but my whole life, from years ago. When I fall in love, I fall deep, and it’s interesting to me that you can feel so fascinated and smitten with someone and then they can become a total stranger. So I feel like Smitten really summarised perfectly what I felt for others at a certain point.”

You can read more about Pale Waves, their secret Dork’s Night Out comeback, and their new era in the next issue of Dork, out tomorrow (14th June).

The track listing for ‘Smitten’ reads:

1 – Glasgow

2 – Not a Love Song

3 – Gravity

4 – Thinking About You

5 – Perfume

6 – Last Train Home

7 – Kiss Me Again

8 – Miss America

9 – Hate to Hurt You

10 – Seeing Stars

11 – Imagination

12 – Slow