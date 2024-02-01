Paramore kick off A24’s Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute project with their cover of ‘Burning Down The House’

Paramore has kicked off the tribute album ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ with a bang, releasing their cover of the iconic track ‘Burning Down The House’.

The album, a project by A24, is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the legendary concert film – which has recently seen a re-release in cinemas – and its soundtrack, both recorded at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre in December 1983.

The 16-song LP is a modern homage to the original tracklist of Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists. Alongside Paramore, the album will include contributions from BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The National, Teezo Touchdown, and Toro y Moi.

The details of which track each artist will be covering are still under wraps, with a final release date also yet to be revealed.

You can check out Paramore’s cover of ‘Burning Down The House’ below.