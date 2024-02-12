Paramore declare their independence as they announce themselves as Record Store Day 2024 ambassadors

Paramore have officially declared their independence from Atlantic Records, embracing a new chapter as “freshly independent.”

The announcement came through an Instagram post where the band reassured fans of their continued presence in the music scene: “After a long career in the music industry, we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for inconvenience),” they shared, signing off with, “Independently yours, Paramore.”

In the same breath, Paramore revealed their role as ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024, set for April 20th.

The news follows their recent accolades at the Grammy’s, where Paramore made history as the first female-fronted band to clinch the Best Rock Album for ‘This Is Why’, also bagging Best Alternative Music Performance.

Paramore have contributed to the upcoming A24 ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album with their cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down the House’, an album that will also feature artists like Miley Cyrus and Kevin Abstract.