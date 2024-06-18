Paris Paloma has announced a new UK tour for November

Paris Paloma has announced a new headline tour.

It’s in support of her upcoming debut album, due on 30th August. ‘Cacophony’ will feature 15 tracks, including previously released singles ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, ’labour’ and ‘boys, bugs and men’.

Catch her live at the following:

NOVEMBER

17 Manchester, Gorilla

18 Glasgow, Oran Mor

20 London, KOKO

22 Brighton, Chalk

23 Cambridge, Junction

24 Bristol, SWX

26 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

27 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

28 Leeds, Brudenell