Paris Paloma has announced a new UK tour for November

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 21st June.

Paris Paloma has announced a new headline tour.

It’s in support of her upcoming debut album, due on 30th August. ‘Cacophony’ will feature 15 tracks, including previously released singles ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, ’labour’ and ‘boys, bugs and men’.

Catch her live at the following:

NOVEMBER
17 Manchester, Gorilla
18 Glasgow, Oran Mor
20 London, KOKO
22 Brighton, Chalk
23 Cambridge, Junction
24 Bristol, SWX
26 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
27 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
28 Leeds, Brudenell

