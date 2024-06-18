Paris Paloma has announced a new UK tour for November

Paris Paloma has announced a new headline tour.
It’s in support of her upcoming debut album, due on 30th August. ‘Cacophony’ will feature 15 tracks, including previously released singles ‘my mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’, ’labour’ and ‘boys, bugs and men’.
Catch her live at the following:
NOVEMBER
17 Manchester, Gorilla
18 Glasgow, Oran Mor
20 London, KOKO
22 Brighton, Chalk
23 Cambridge, Junction
24 Bristol, SWX
26 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
27 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
28 Leeds, Brudenell