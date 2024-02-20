Paris Paloma has announced her first-ever UK headline tour.

The run will kick off in Birmingham on 1st May, and includes further nights in Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol before culminating in London on 7th May.

The news follows on from her singles ‘My Mind (now)’, ‘drywall’, ‘labour’ and ‘as good a reason’, and coincides with a support tour alongside Maisie Peters.

The details are:

MAY

01 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

02 Edinburgh, The Caves

03 Manchester, YES (Pink Room)

05 Bristol, Exchange

07 London, Islington Assembly Hall

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 23rd February.