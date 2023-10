Paris Paloma has released a new video for ‘drywall’.

The track follows on from her singles ‘labour’ and ‘as good a reason’, and arrives ahead of her set at Live At Leeds this weekend (14th October).

A press release explains: “The singer-songwriter delivers her signature haunting vocals and poignant lyrics, delving into the story of a person trapped in the confines of a destructive and toxic relationship.”

Check it out below.