Parklife has signed up Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus and more

Parklife has signed up Doja Cat, Disclosure, J Hus (pictured) and more.

Also playing the Manchester event will be Becky Hill, Fisher & Chris Lake: Under Construction, Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Camelphat, Anne-Marie, Sugababes, Rudim3Ntal Hybrid Minds, Nia Archives, Anotr, Mahalia and Digga D.

Plus, Patrick Topping Pawsa, Loco Dice, Sub Focus, Wilkinson, Folamour A/V, Barry Can’t Swim, Shy Fx: Specials , Ella Henderson, Hedex, Uncle Waffles, Dom Dolla , Trym, Skream, Enzo Siragusa, Jyoty, Tsha and more still to come.

The event will take place from 8th-9th June at Heaton Park. Visit parklife.uk.com for more information.