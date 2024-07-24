Pavement documentary Pavements – starring recent Dork cover star Joe Keery, ‘btw’ – is going to premiere at Venice Film Festival

A new film about iconic 90s indie band Pavement is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this summer.

Titled Pavements, the Alex Ross Perry-directed feature will debut during the festival’s run from 28th August to 7th September.

The film, described as “a prismatic, narrative, scripted, documentary, musical, metatextual hybrid”, offers an intimate look at the band as they prepare for their sold-out 2022 reunion tour. Simultaneously, it tracks the preparations for a musical based on their songs, a museum devoted to their history, and a big-budget Hollywood biopic inspired by their story.

Pavements boasts an impressive cast including Joe Keery (aka DJO), Jason Schwartzman, Tim Heidecker, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Michael Esper. The film also stars Nat Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Logan Miller, Griffin Newman, and Kathryn Gallagher, alongside Pavement members Stephen Malkmus, Spiral Stairs, Mark Ibold, Steve West, and Bob Nastanovich.

The project involves a host of collaborators, with production and editing by Pre War Cinema, and additional production from Matador Records, All Day, Craig Butta, Lance Bangs, World War Seven, and Pulse Films. Robert Kolodny serves as cinematographer, while Angela Trimbur provides choreography for the film.