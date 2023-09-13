PAWS confront their fears for the future with new single and video, ‘One Nation Under Dog’

PAWS have shared a new single and video, ‘One Nation Under Dog’.

The tracks are from the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which will be released on 27th October via Ernest Jenning Record Co. accompanied by a co-headliner tour with Worriers, and their own dates in December.

Phillip Jon Taylor says of the track: “‘One Nation Under Dog’ is rooted in my fears for the future and feeling helpless; climate change, how we all interact with each other socially whilst tech advancement and social expectation in that world ramps up and on. The title isn’t some big statement or anything. We just like the play on words for such a big statement.”

He continues: “The main riff for this song sat for ages in a “paws?” marked folder for when Josh and I could get together. Some things I write feel like they can only be a PAWS tune so it’s cool when it pans out and I like the track. It definitely feels like a staple PAWS song. It could be off any of the previous records and fit in… I like that.”

Check it out below, and find the band’s tour dates after the jump.

PAWS will play:

NOVEMBER

6 The Craufurd Arms – Milton Keynes

7 Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom – Norwich

8 Crofter’s Rights – Bristol

9 Bunkhouse – Swansea

10 Factory – Manchester

12 The Bootleg Social – Blackpool

14 Future Yard – Birkenhead

15 New Cross Inn – London

16 Junction – Plymouth

DECEMBER

7 – Aberdeen – Tunnels

8 – Edinburgh – Wee Red Bar

9 – Glasgow – Poetry Club

13 – London – Sebright Arms