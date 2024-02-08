Peace will headline the biggest Dork’s Night Out yet in Nottingham this Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Dork’s Night Out is back with a bang next month as we head outside the capital for an Easter Bank Holiday weekend bash, and it’s bigger than ever.

Indie legends and Dork Hall of Famers Peace are set to headline the largest Dork’s Night Out event to date, taking place at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on Sunday 31st March (yes, you may well have the Monday after off work – Ed). The equally fabulous DEADLETTER and the anthemic Overpass will join them on the bill, with more to be announced.

Peace returned last year a five-year hiatus with a fresh album and a reinvigorated purpose. Now operating as a duo, ‘Utopia’ initially was made available to those buying tickets to their comeback shows via a specially constructed website. As it rolls out beyond those self-imposed borders, it reveals itself as a full-on return-to-form for the brothers Koisser, packed with their trademark brilliance.

Joining Peace on the bill are Hype List 2024 alumni DEADLETTER. Making waves as they charge towards a Really Very Anticipated debut album, they’re a bundle of energy that demands attention. Rounding out the lineup are Birmingham indie types Overpass. With a packed schedule and more than a few notable industry nods, they’re continuing the legacy of their B-town brothers in the best possible way.

Tickets for this unforgettable night of live music are available from 10am tomorrow (Friday 9th February), priced at £25. Don’t miss out on the biggest – and most eggcellent (sorry – Ed) – Dork’s Night Out yet!