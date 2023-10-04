Peace have announced a vinyl release for their fourth album, ‘Utopia’

Peace have announced a new vinyl release.

The band – now a duo of Harrison and Sam Koisser – did a low-key fan-only release of their fourth album ‘Utopia’ earlier this year, and now have a wider vinyl release planned for 3rd November.

The vinyl will coincide with their upcoming headline tour, which visits:

NOVEMBER

3 Bath, Komedia Bath

4 Birmingham, Birmingham Town Hall

5 Southampton, Engine Rooms

7 Leeds, Leeds University Stylus

8 Glasgow, Òran Mór

9 Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

10 Sheffield, Foundry

11 Manchester, Manchester New Century Hall

14 London, Heaven