Peggy Gou has released a new video for summer hit, ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

Peggy's debut album is on the way.

Peggy Gou has released a new video for ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’.

The clip was directed by Thomas Hardiman and featuring Gou herself as creative director, with the track released in June as an early teaser from her upcoming debut album.

Speaking about the single, Peggy says: “There’s a feeling we all know but is hard to describe, that feeling of love, warmth and excitement when you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones and the energy speaks for itself. It’s difficult to put into words but to me it goes ‘nanana!’”

Check out the new video below.

