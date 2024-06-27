Peggy Gou has released a new video for ‘Lobster Telephone’

Peggy's debut album is out now.

Peggy Gou has released a new video for ‘Lobster Telephone’.

It’s a cut from her just-released debut album ‘I Hear You’, out now via XL Recordings, which also features previous cuts ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’, Lenny Kravitz collaboration ‘I Believe in Love Again’ and ‘1+1=11’.

A press release explains: “Starring Peggy herself and directed by Japanese filmmaker Alice Kunisue, it’s the perfect visual to accompany the Salvadore Dali-inspired song; a playful video sees the viewer transported into a surreal parallel realm via textured cinematography, costumes and a unique environment as a troupe of mesmerised, infatuated dancers vie for the attention of a lobster goddess.”

Check it out below.

