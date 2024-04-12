Perrie has launched her debut solo single, ‘Forget About Us’

Perrie has released her debut single, ‘Forget About Us’.

The Little Mixer’s first solo offering, it was co-written by Perrie with Ed Sheeran, songwriter David Hodges, and Steve Solomon.

Perrie says: “I look back on past relationships and do think happily about those times. Do I want to be there now? No. It didn’t work out that way and if it was supposed to be it would have happened. Relationships have been a huge part of my life and they’ve made me who I am now. I think it’s a nice sentiment to be honest about and it’s super relatable.”

Of her solo endeavour, she adds: “Going into sessions as a solo artist now and being able to say what I want and I feel is just the most amazing experience. I never had the confidence to do that before, but this process has allowed me to believe in myself and explore all my different emotions and different parts of my life.”

Check out the Jake Nava-directed video, shot in Cape Town, below.