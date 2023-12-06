Dutch collective Personal Trainer have inked a record deal with Bella Union, and dropped two new tracks

Dutch collective Personal Trainer have signed a new record deal with Bella Union.

The band will release their second album via the label next year, and to celebrate, they’ve shared a new double A-side single, ‘The Feeling’ / ‘Babyolifantjes’.

“It was a funny and different approach for us,” Willem Smit says of their new material. “Normally I make the songs together with Casper (van der Lans) and we build everything up layer by layer, deleting things and adding them and putting things together. But with “The Feeling” and Babyolifantjes” (the Dutch word for “Baby Elephants”) I thought it would be fun for all of us to be in the studio together.”

Check out the new tracks below, and catch the band on tour in the UK next January-February and April.