Personal Trainer have shared their new single ‘Cyan’, from upcoming album ‘Still Willing’

Personal Trainer have released a new single.

‘Cyan’ is the latest cut from the Dutch Collective’s new album ‘Still Willing’. Due 2nd August, the full-length follows the band’s 2022 debut ‘Big Love Blanket’ and marks their first release on Bella Union.

Frontman Willem Smit comments on the new single: “I had been working on this one for a while and when I needed words, this song automatically turned into a love song, because I’d recently fallen for someone. It felt a little strange to just openly declare my love with this song, knowing it was going to end up on the record. But I was happy with how it turned out and asked my friend Lena Hessels to sing some parts on it. Lena is a rising alternative pop star and she has a great voice. For Cyan she intuitively changed the rhythm of the chorus ever so slightly, which made it bounce a bit more I took away a lot of my own vocals and replaced them with hers, because I think the song works very well with her voice.”

Video director Louis Cooper adds: “I couldn’t think of anything better than unusual figures dancing, done in crude and awkward animation. The video was an attempt to make less of a visual collage and more of something that vaguely resembles the vintage charm of Captain Pugwash and Mr Ben. Most of my projects are influenced by the works of Jim Blashfield and Michael Gondry. They’ve developed so many creative methods and ideas, making it easy to be inspired.”

Personal Trainer recently announced new UK and European tour dates for 2025, including their largest London headline show to date at EartH in February.

These dates are in addition to their already extensive touring schedule, which includes appearances at Green Man, Deershed, Truck Festival, and Lowlands.

The dates in full read:

JULY 2024

25 Unstead Festival, Tunbridge-Wells, UK

27 Deer Shed Festival, Thirsk, UK

28 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

AUGUST 2024

1 Shacklewell Arms, London, UK

2 Rough Trade East, London, UK (In-Store)

3 Pie & Vinyl, Portsmouth, UK (In-Store)

3 Resident, Brighton, UK (In-Store)

4 Drift, Totnes, UK (In-Store)

5 Rough Trade, Bristol, UK (In-Store)

6 Rough Trade, Liverpool, UK (In-Store)

7 Jumbo, Leeds, UK (In-Store)

7 Rough Trade Nottingham, Nottingham, UK (In-Store)

8 Banquet, London, UK (In-Store)

10 Nirwana Tuinfeesten, Lierop, NL

16 Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK

17 Lowlands, Biddinghuizen, NL

25 Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK

SEPTEMBER 2024

14 Popmonument, Bergen Op Zoom, NL

28 Thorn in my side, Antwerp, BE

OCTOBER 2024

5 Come as you are, Eindhoven, NL

29 Dynamo Werk21, Zurich, CH

31 Arci Bellezza, Milan, IT

NOVEMBER 2024

1 Covo, Bologna, IT

4 Jokers Pub, Anger, FR

5 La Fosse, Laval, FR

6 Point Éphémère, Paris, FR

11 Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, IS

12 Manufaktur, Schorndorf, DE

14 Chelsea, Vienna, AT

15 Bardzo Bardzo, Warsaw, PL

16 Shokoladen, Berlin, DE

19 Loppen, Copenhagen, DK

20 Aalhus, Hamburg, DE

22 VERA, Groningen, NL

28 Hedon, Zwolle, NL

30 Paradiso Grote Zaal, Amsterdam, NL

DECEMBER 2024

1 Maasilo, Rotterdam, NL

5 013 NEXT, Tilburg, NL

JANUARY 2025

29 Siroco, Madrid, ES

31 Razzamatazz 3, Barcelona, ES

FEBRUARY 2025

6 Wintercircus, Ghent, BE

14 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

15 The Grove, Newcastle, UK

16 Mash House, Edinburgh, UK

18 Room 2, Glasgow, UK

19 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, UK

22 District, Liverpool, UK

23 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK

24 Thekla, Bristol, UK

26 EartH, London, UK

27 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, UK

28 Academy 2, Oxford, UK

MARCH 2025

1 Chalk, Brighton, UK

MAY 2025

7 Nijdrop, Opwijk, BE