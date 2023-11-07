Pet Shop Boys have extended their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour with new shows for summer 2024

Pet Shop Boys have extended their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour.
The duo have added new shows for summer 2024, kicking off with a night in Glasgow on 4th June, before heading to Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast.
The dates read:
JUNE
4 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
6 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
8 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England
9 Co-op Live, Manchester, England
11 SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Tickets for the new dates go on general sale from 9am on Friday 10th November .