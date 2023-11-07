Pet Shop Boys have extended their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour with new shows for summer 2024

It's the band's first ever greatest hits tour.

Pet Shop Boys have extended their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour.

The duo have added new shows for summer 2024, kicking off with a night in Glasgow on 4th June, before heading to Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast.

The dates read:

JUNE
4 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
6 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
8 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England
9 Co-op Live, Manchester, England
11 SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale from 9am on Friday 10th November .

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Corey Taylor: "This is how you do rock and metal when there's nothing holding you back"
Live Reviews
With unique venues, community and sheer ridiculousness, Iceland Airwaves 2023 is genuinely special
Music News
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have booked a new tour for spring 2024
READ MORE