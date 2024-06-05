Pet Shop Boys’ video for ‘A new bohemia’ sees them hanging out in Margate with Russell Tovey and Tracey Emin

Pet Shop Boys have released a new video for ‘A new bohemia’.

The ‘A new bohemia’ single is available now as a five-track digital bundle which includes a radio edit and the original demo of the track, plus an Alex Metric remix.

Pet Shop Boys comment: “We had a lovely sunny day in Margate filming this video with Andrew Haigh, fresh from his success with ‘All of Us Strangers’. Thanks to Andrew and all concerned, in particular the many local residents who took part, including Russell Tovey and Tracey Emin.”

Director Andrew Haigh adds: “I have loved the Pet Shop Boys since the release of ‘Please’. I have every album and have seen them play live many times over the years. Getting to make a music video with them has been a dream come true.”

Check it out below.

The duo are currently on tour, with shows coming up in Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast.

The dates read:

JUNE

6 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

8 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

9 Co-op Live, Manchester, England

11 SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland