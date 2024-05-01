Peter Bibby has shared a new single ‘Terracotta Brick’, from his upcoming album ‘Drama King’

Peter Bibby has released his new single ‘Terracotta Brick’ from his upcoming album ‘Drama King’, set for release on May 31 via Spinning Top Records.

‘Terracotta Brick’ is described by Bibby as a tender lament, reflecting his experiences and observations from working as a bricklayer’s labourer. He shares, “I came up with this little ditty while I was working as a brickie’s labourer. I took a direct quote or two from the boss, he was full of great lines. He was also full of piss on a regular basis, and it got me thinking about the connection between the building industry and flat out, celebrated alcoholism.”

Bibby’s journey with the song also involved some creative differences, highlighting the personal touch he brings to his music. “I tried to make a beautiful, sad song about the whole topic and I for one think I succeeded. Dan (Luscombe) didn’t like my guitar solo, but he also never worked on a construction site, so he obviously didn’t understand the guitar technique I was using, a little technique I like to call ‘tradie’s tears’.”

The album ‘Drama King’ marks a significant phase in Bibby’s career, showcasing his evolution both personally and musically. Produced by Dan Luscombe and mixed in Los Angeles by Josh Block, Bibby elaborates on the album’s title, noting, “Everyone uses the term ‘drama queen,’ even regardless of gender. I was thinking it’s a bit unfair to the queens to always be called ‘drama queens.’ I consider Drama King to be a woke title.”

Peter Bibby is set to embark on the ‘Drama King’ Australian tour with his band Bibby’s Big Horse. The run includes a four-night residency at the Buffalo Club in Fremantle, followed by performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

The dates in full read:

MAY

2 Buffalo Club, Fremantle, WA

9 Buffalo Club, Fremantle, WA

23 Buffalo Club, Fremantle, WA

30 Buffalo Club, Fremantle, WA

JUNE

20 The Valley Loft, Brisbane, QLD*

21 Mary’s Underground, Sydney, NSW*

22 Howler, Melbourne, VIC*

29 Jive, Adelaide, SA*

*With special guest Georgia Knight