Peter Xan has returned with a powerful new single inspired by loss, ‘Empty Space’

Peter Xan has returned with a new single, ‘Empty Space’.

Released today (16th July) via FADER Label, the track marks Xan’s first new music since his 2023 EP ‘GOD SAVE THE KING’, and features guitarist Olly Burdon of The Prodigy.

Xan explains: “Empty Space is about the vices I used to fill gaps by the loss of my late friend Cane who was a producer, roommate and best friend who passed last year. The relationships I made in the instant aftermath often were used to fill in the gaps where I couldn’t rationalise everything that was going on. Empty Space details running around in empty space with a girl. And how she made me feel during the numbness of that experience.”

Accompanying the single is a music video directed by Thomas Rawle, known for his work with Fred Again – check it out below.

Xan’s upcoming live dates include support slots for The Libertines and an appearance at Nine8 Fest in London this October.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

7 The Great Hall, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK *

8 The O2 Academy, Bristol, UK *

11 Nine8 Fest, The Cause, London, UK

* Supporting The Libertines