phem has released a new nostalgia anthem, ‘summer 23’.

The song follows on from the Los Angeles-based artist’s recent drop ‘i love my dog’, and a support tour with Avril Lavigne.

phem says of the track: “summer 2023 is closing a long chapter of what I once was while simultaneously leading me into the next version of who i will become. nothing can stay the same 4evr.”

Check it out below.