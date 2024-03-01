phem and Waterparks have collaborated on a new single, ‘cheerleader’.

The track marks the first single off Los Angeles-based alt-popster phem’s forthcoming – but as yet unannounced – debut album.

“This illusory world can make you feel like a real loser sometimes,” phem explains. “So I wrote myself an anthem. A song that tells it like it REALLY is. “cheerleader” is the song that encourages you to keep going, and give yourself a little credit for never giving up. I’ve always had to be my biggest cheerleader… especially during my darkest moments. The moments only I could pull myself out of. This song is for all the people who dropped off. Who left me to pick up the pieces and figure it out by myself. It’s all good. I’m doing even better without you.”

Of the collaboration, she adds: “It came together pretty organically.. i posted a snippet of me singing the song on my insta and then awsten hit me up about it.. he said he really liked it.. which was like the biggest compliment in the world. waterparks had already had me on both their US and European tour, so it was cool to finally make some art together.. he’s unbelievable in so many ways. i really look up to him as an artist and songwriter.. he inspires me to push myself and keep improving. he’s the real deal… it’s an honor to have him on my song.”

Check it out below.