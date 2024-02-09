Phoebe Green is back with a spring EP, and brand new teaser single ‘Embarrass Me’

Phoebe Green is back with a brand new single, ‘Embarrass Me’.

It’s an early teaser from her upcoming new EP ‘Ask Me Now’, set for release on 24th May accompanied by a set at The Church Of Blood Records Festival at EartH Hackney on 23rd March, and a headline show at The Grace in London on 6th June.

Speaking about the single, Phoebe says: “It’s about mourning something before it’s over – being aware of a dynamic and the repetition of it but feeling completely trapped. I love emotional pop music so much, I feel like I can only do that when I’ve mostly healed from something otherwise I want it to sound as miserable as I feel (lol), but I think there is a franticness that comes with grief that makes me not want to be still, and a relief that comes with feeling distance from it now.”

Check out the new single below; Phoebe’s debut album ‘Lucky Me’ was released in 2022.