Phoebe Green has released a new single, ‘I Could Love You’, about falling in love

Phoebe Green is back with a brand new single, ‘I Could Love You’.

It’s an early teaser from her upcoming new EP ‘Ask Me Now’, set for release on 24th May accompanied by a headline show at The Grace in London on 6th June.

Speaking about the new track, Phoebe says: “It explores the mixed emotions when meeting someone new, wanting to hold back in a self preservation sense but also having a gut feeling that it’s the right thing to pursue.

“For a really long time, love songs made me feel too vulnerable and I found it easier to convey bitterness than hope, so getting to a point where I can write an openly queer song about falling in love is really affirming.”

Check out the new single below; Phoebe’s debut album ‘Lucky Me’ was released in 2022.