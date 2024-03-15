Phoebe Green has released a new single, ‘I Could Love You’, about falling in love

She's got a new EP coming in May.
Photo credit: Sara Carpentieri

Phoebe Green is back with a brand new single, ‘I Could Love You’.

It’s an early teaser from her upcoming new EP ‘Ask Me Now’, set for release on 24th May accompanied by a headline show at The Grace in London on 6th June.

Speaking about the new track, Phoebe says: “It explores the mixed emotions when meeting someone new, wanting to hold back in a self preservation sense but also having a gut feeling that it’s the right thing to pursue.

“For a really long time, love songs made me feel too vulnerable and I found it easier to convey bitterness than hope, so getting to a point where I can write an openly queer song about falling in love is really affirming.”

Check out the new single below; Phoebe’s debut album ‘Lucky Me’ was released in 2022.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced their first headline tour since 2017
Music News
Rachel Chinouriri has shared a video for debut album title-track, 'What A Devastating Turn Of Events'
Music News
BETWEEN FRIENDS have announced a new EP, 'Garage Sale'
READ MORE